A joint right-wing ticket of the Otzma Yehudit and Religious Zionist Party would win 12 seats in the Knesset if elections were held today, a new poll shows.

The Joint Arab List maintained its six seats in the poll, while the United Arab List remains just over the minimum threshold with four.

Labor received five seats, as did the far-left Meretz party.

Yamina again failed to cross the electoral threshold.