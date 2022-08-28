An August 28th an Arutz Sheva headline warned:

Ex-Likud minister: Israel will be a different country if Ben-Gvir joins the government

And the introduction to the article explained why:::

Dan Meridor laments the legitimacy Netanyahu grants Otzma Yehudit when Yizhak Shamir would leave the Knesset whenever Rabbi Kahane spoke.





To understand the above headline as it appeared today, some background is helpful:



Dan Meridor was one of the "princes," as they were called, of the Herut / Likud "fighting family". of his parent's generation



His parents fought the Arabs, the British, and later, politically, the tyrannical Left establishment.



Meridor is no longer a member of Herut/Likud.





His parents, like the parents of other Herut princes and princesses such as Tzipi Livni, Ehud Olmert and Benny Begin, won the hearts of the masses with their old-time unapologetic Zionist /Jewish patriotism.



Dan and his generation pf royal offspring waltzed into a political career thanks to their parents' trailblazing sacrifices



Alas, the children, born with a political silver spoon in their mouths, turned out to be spoiled brats unworthy of their parent's legacy and all of them were disloyal to what was most sacred to those who raised them.



The Land of Israel, the People of Israel, and the traditions of Israel are not their guideposts. These are seen as stumbling blocks impeding a more "realistic" world. They feel that these old values should not be taken too seriously and certainly do not deserve the fervor and loyalty that their parents exhibited.





The opening item appeared today as Itamar Ben Gvir's Otzma Yehudit Party - which literally translates as Jewish Power - joined forces with the Religious Zionist Party led by Bezalel Smotrich. This union may be the third largest in the Knesset with Ben Giver possibly the larger vote-getter in the mix.





Meridor and Ben Gvir have very different views of what the Jewish country should look like. Meridor is right when he voices his concern. He reminds us that Prime Minister Yitzchak Shamir walked out of the Knesset when Rabbi Kahane (originally Ben Gvir's mentor, although he has long since parted ways with the aspect of Kahane's doctine that is now considered unlawful - that is, transfer for those Arabs w ho are not loyal to the state) spoke.



In the case of Shamir, a hardlinerr rightist, it wasn't because he did not agree with Rabbi Kahane. It was as much because the rabbi was the greatest political threat to the entire Israeli establishment. Polls showed that masses of Likud and other voters were attracted to Rabbi Kahane who did not hesitate and did not mince words. His refreshing, honest, logical approach had great appeal. The next election would be a catastrophe for the Likud if Kahane was not gotten rid of.





Jews in the Jewish state don't want to hear why Jews are increasingly murdered and humiliated in their own land. They want to hear that it will end - and want it to happen fast.



This situation has not changed since Rabbi Kahane was banned from political life by the Knesset. He did not play by the politician's rules and that is why the people loved him and the politicians hated him.



Fast forward forty years to Ben Gvir.



Deja vu.



Then as now, the Israeli establishment can accept Jew-hating Arabs in the Knesset and even give them a comradely slap on the back - but not a Jew-loving Jew who wants to make Jews safe and proud again in the Jewish country.



Some things are beyond the pale.



Translation: Some people make them look like the opportunistic politicians too many of them are. Those people are the enemy and must be destroyed, or at least villified constantly.





Tread carefully Ben Gvir.



Shalom Pollackis a veteran tour guide and author of the book "Jews, Israelis, and Arabs", who says: "I have the oppportunity to observe many sides of our beloved country. As a Jew who has come home, I am passionate about sharing my observations and thoughts." He can be reached shalompollack613@gmail.com