In case you’ve been wondering where Kamala Harris has been these past few days, relax, she’s fine.

The Vice President of the United States has been vacationing in Hawaii for over a week.

We hear she’ll be back to help Biden push through his student loan forgiveness plan. But only when she’s good and ready and had enough frolicking under the sun.

A girl can’t be all work, no play.

Who’s minding the store?

Biden himself has been vacationing week after week. This week, too.

First, the build back better plan, then the inflation reduction act…so much signing to be done…the strain is too much.

Also, so much explaining to be done. The cost of all those programs runs into the trillions. The American people might object.

It’s their money after all, their taxes that are slated to pay for all those (windmill/solar) programs, the details of which are hidden in the fine print.





Then, so far as wasteful spending, why are American dollars still being shipped to the Palestinian Authority, run by Holocaust-denier Mahmoud Abbas?

Rather than explain, Biden and Kamala leave it to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to keep passing the buck. That is, to say nothing, about anything.

That’s her job…when she is not on vacation.

“I’ll have to get back to you on that,” is Karine Jean-Pierre’s usual evasion.

As for Kamala, she is aware that she is the most powerful woman in America; in fact, the entire world. Which is why she needs so much rest.

She is still recovering from her job as Immigration Czar. Once, she even travelled near the southern border, when all of it was happening.

It’s still happening, and we still don’t know her solution to the migrant crisis except to have her leave it to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Majorkas.

When not on vacation, Majorkas says…what crisis? There is no crisis. The border is secure.

Fox News keeps showing the border wide open, millions of illegals getting through, but Majorkas says don’t believe what you see, believe what I say.

I say it’s closed, so it’s closed.

He must be right because he too is a Czar.

Any more questions…ask press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

A few times she was asked about the Iran Deal, and if Biden was prepared to sign a paper that could present a danger to both the United States and Israel.

If Iran…a terrorist state…goes nuclear, the entire world is at risk. The Israelis say there is not a minute to waste to keep this from happening.

People are worried that Biden might do something inglorious again, like when he pulled us out of Afghanistan, exactly a year ago, leaving thousands behind.

The Iran Deal would be another catastrophe.

Karine Jean-Pierre says she needs to get back to Biden on this…apparently, when he gets back from vacation.

Kamala’s vacation, we hear, was wonderful. Only the prime minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, had more fun.

This young Finnish PM knows how to party…and it sparked headlines and created a scandal. She was forced to apologize for being a trifle too wild.

But it’s good to be the queen.

Ask Kamala.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com