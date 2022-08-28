A foreign nanny has been arrested for allegedly giving an infant a sleeping pill, putting her in serious condition.

The 37-year-old nanny, a Ukrainian national, is accused of giving sleeping pills to a six-month-old baby in Hod Hasharon, putting the child in the hospital.

Earlier, the baby's mother filed a police complaint after noticing a change in her daughter's behavior. The police received her complaint and directed her to seek medical treatment for her daughter at at Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer.

At the hospital, doctors became suspicious that the child's serious condition was caused by the consumption of sleeping pills. The nanny will be brought today (Sunday) to the Magistrate's Court in Petah Tikva for a hearing on the people request to extend her detention.