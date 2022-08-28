The two-year-old boy who nearly drowned in a private pool in the community of Metzad in Gush Etzion on Thursday has died.

The child, Yosef Hananal Lev, was evacuated by helicopter Thursday night to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital where doctors fought for his life for over two days before he passed away on Sunday morning.

Gush Etzion Regional Council chairman Shlomo Ne'eman said: "We wake up to a difficult morning, to the bitter news of the passing of Yosef Hananal Lev. Together with the residents of the Metzad settlement and the entire council, we share in the deep sorrow of the family and send a hug to the family and the community."

Yosef will be laid to rest at the Har Hamenuhot cemetery in Jerusalem at 4 pm Sunday afternoon.