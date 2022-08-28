עימותים בקבר שמואל הנביא

The B'Tzalmo organization has submitted a letter to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara demanding that she open an investigation against MK Ofer Cassif (Joint Arab List) for "inciting violence and racism that led to physical harm against Jews near the tomb of Shmuel Hanavi (the Prophet Samuel)."

The organization notes that "last Friday, a very serious video was published on social media in which dozens of Arabs are seen assaulting an innocent Jew who was standing at the tomb of Shmuel Hanavi with the Israeli flag in his hand. As we can see, the Jew clearly did nothing except the fact that he is a Jew. The Israeli police have so far arrested five violators and announced that they would prosecute all the violators."

The organization laid the blame for the attack at the feet of MK Cassif. "Just before the lynching, MK Ofer Cassif stood there and inflamed the Arabs and said to them: 'We will continue the fight against the occupation and against all these dirty people.' Immediately after his words, the crowd began rioting against the Jews. There is no doubt that his words about these "dirty" Jews constitute racism."

"It's not for nothing that the legislature prohibits the incitement to racism and violence in the moment. since many times these cases are closely related. There is no doubt that Penal Code 144, which prohibits incitement to violence or racism, applies here. As I recall in the previous case (in which Ofer Cassif brutally beat a police officer) it took several months for the request to investigate Cassif to be approved, and then too only after I submitted a complaint to the Commission. I would like things to work according to the proper schedule this time and that my letter be responded to immediately," B'Tzalmo CEO Shay Glick said.