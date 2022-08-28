Over the weekend, IDF observation soldiers spotted a suspect along the Jordanian border.

IDF, Israel Border Police and the Israel Police forces were dispatched to the scene and apprehended the suspect, who carried ten handguns, adjacent to the border.

Following additional activities in the area, Israel Police forces captured two vehicles and two additional suspects, the head of the smuggling network and his bodyguard.

The weapons and the three suspects were transferred to the Israel Police for further processing.