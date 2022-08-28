First publication: An official representative of the European Union met in recent days with the family of terrorist Ahmed Mansara, who stabbed a Jewish child in Pisgat Ze'ev in 2015 and is serving a prison sentence in an Israeli prison.

A message on the EU’s official Facebook account stated that the EU representative met the family of Mansara who is “Alarmed that he’s been in solitary confinement since Nov 2021 despite serious mental health problems.”

The statement added, “Ahmad should immediately be released to receive necessary mental health care and counseling. Israel, as a state party to the CRC, has an obligation to uphold its commitments to the human rights and protection of children. This includes guaranteeing children fair trials and proportionate sentences in line with international standards under the child justice system.”

Repeated requests to the European Union for a comment on the matter were not answered.

This is a continuation of a campaign run by pro-Palestinian elements with the help of the European Union and the United Nations for the release of the terrorist.

Last month, UN human rights experts called for the release of Mansara who, together with his cousin Hassan Mansara from Beit Hanina, carried out the stabbing attack in Jerusalem.

His 17-year-old cousin was killed following the attack, while he was lightly injured and received medical treatment in an Israeli hospital. He was only 13 years old when he carried out the attack. He was later convicted of two attempted murders and sentenced to 12 years in prison, which was reduced to 9.5 years following consideration of "his young age and the rehabilitation process he is participating in", as the judges of the Supreme Court said.

The UN human rights experts provided outrageous reasons for demanding the release of the terrorist who tried to claim the lives of two. “Ahmad’s imprisonment for almost six years has deprived him of childhood, family environment, protection, and all the rights he should have been guaranteed as a child,” said the UN experts. “This case is haunting in many respects and his continuous detention, despite his deteriorating mental conditions, is a stain on all of us as part of the international human rights community.”

After the attack in 2015, and after he was neutralized from his handcuffs when a Jewish driver who noticed what was happening crashed into him, he lay on the ground for a few minutes until he received medical treatment. UN human rights experts wrote: “The gut-wrenching scenes of a child with broken bones laying on the ground under a barrage of insults and threats shouted by armed adults in a foreign language; of that very same boy being spoon-fed by unfamiliar hands while chained to a hospital bed and then violently interrogated in breach of human rights norms and principles concerning arrest and detention of a child, continue to haunt our conscience.”

In addition, the experts also saw fit to apologize to the terrorist: “To Ahmad we say, we regret we failed to protect you.”

After Mansara and his cousin carried out the stabbing attack, Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas declared in a speech that Israel had “executed” Mansara, when in fact he was very much alive. Israel later circulated videos and photos of the teen to disprove Abbas’s lies.

In fact, it was Mansara’s cousin Mahmoud who was killed by Israeli police after refusing to put down his weapon and instead charging at officers. The entire attack was recorded on CCTV cameras, and footage was released by police shortly after.

Israeli officials - including then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office - immediately slammed the comments as "lies" and "incitement", resulting in the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) rewriting the speech - only to get the facts wrong yet again.