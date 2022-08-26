Famous Israeli actor Nir “Niro” Levy was seriously injured in an accident in Tel Aviv on Friday.

Levy, 54, was riding his motorcycle when he was hit by a vehicle.

Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated him to Ichilov Hospital for treatment.

Magen David Adom paramedic Ruth Raz said, "The motorcyclist was lying on the road next to the motorcycle, unconscious and suffering from serious injuries. We gave him medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital in serious condition."

Levy is perhaps most famous for his role in the Israeli sitcom “Ramzor” (lit. “Traffic Light”) which ran from 2008 to 2014.

On that show, which starred actor and comedian Adir Miller, Levy played the character of Hefer Guri, a single "party animal" who gives advice to his two friends, usually about relationship "problems".

Levy also appeared in several TV dramas. Last year he played the role of Israeli songwriter Yehonatan Geffen in an autobiographical drama about the life of Geffen’s son Aviv Geffen.

Actor Lior Halfon, who played alongside Levy in “Ramzor” said on Friday, "I just heard about it this very second. I have no update on his condition, and there is really no one to talk to about it. Both Adir Miller and I tried to check if any of us knew more about his condition. We are shocked by this terrible accident. We will visit him as soon as possible and wish him a speedy recovery. It's scary, it hurts and it's very sad."

Aviv Geffen tweeted following the accident, "Praying for the recovery of my friend."

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)