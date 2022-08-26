Two people who were accused of selling Ashley Biden’s diary and other personal items to Project Veritas pleaded guilty in a Manhattan federal courtroom on Thursday.

Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander pleaded guilty to selling the personal belongings of US President Joe Biden’s daughter to Project Veritas for $40,000, CNN reported.

Court documents revealed that in September 2020, Harris moved into a house in Delray Beach, Florida that has previously been the residence of Ashley Biden who had left personal items there. Harris asked Kurlander to help her sell the presidential daughter’s personal effects to whoever would pay the most money.

The defendants went to a fundraiser for then-President Donald Trump in an attempt to sell the items to his campaign, the investigation found. But the Trump campaign told them to contact the FBI.

Court documents referred to a text Kurlander sent to Harris that said, "[Trump] campaign can't use it. They want it to go to the FBI. There is NO WAY [Trump] can use this. It has to be done a different way."

Several days later, the pair were alleged to have send photos of Ashley Biden’s personal items to Project Veritas who paid for flights, hotel and a car service so they could bring the items from Florida to New York City.

Kurlander texted to Harris about Project Veritas: "They are in a sketchy business and here they are taking what's literally a stolen diary and info… and trying to make a story that will ruin [Ashley Biden's] life and try and effect the election. [Ashley Biden] can easily be thinking all her stuff is there and not concerned about it. We have to tread even more carefully and that stuff needs to be gone through by us and if anything worthwhile it needs to be turned over and MUST be out of that house.”

According to court filings, Harris gave additional items belonging to the president’s daughter to a Project Veritas staffer who flew to Florida to collect them and shipped them back to New York.

Harris and Kurlander pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property. They faced a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

No one from Project Veritas has been charged in connection with the investigation.