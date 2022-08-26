In parashat Re'eh Moshe reveals his vision of the Holy Temple, calling it "the place which Hashem, your G-d will choose." But it's our choice, also, isn't it?

It's up to us today to choose to roll up our sleeves and make it happen. The difficulties we are currently encountering in moving forward with raising an unblemished red heifer are signs from above that we are on the right road.

This upcoming Shabbat is Rosh Chodesh Elul, beginning the month long process of soul searching and preparation for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.