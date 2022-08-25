The Taliban claimed on Thursday that it has not found the body of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was killed in a US air strike in Kabul last month.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that the group is continuing its investigations into the matter, Reuters reported.

US President Joe Biden confirmed in early August that Al-Zawahiri had been killed in a US air strike in Afghanistan.

Biden said he authorized the strike on “clear and convincing evidence” of Al-Zawahiri’s location, and added that none of Al-Zawahiri’s family members were hurt and there were no civilian casualties.

Reports said that Al-Zawahiri was killed by two missiles fired from a drone in the skies over his Kabul home.

The reports indicated that the weapon used in the attack was likely the Hellfire R9X, a massive, 100-pound missile equipped with six razor-like blades and sometimes referred to as the "Ninja bomb", which has never publicly been acknowledged by the Pentagon and used only in a handful of cases targeting top terrorist leaders.

Al-Zawahiri took command of Al-Qaeda following the elimination of its longtime leader, Osama bin Laden, in 2011.

Since taking over as the leader of the organization, he had appeared in several videos in which he attacked Israel.



