Meretz chairwoman MK Zehava Galon said that it is possible to reach broad coalition agreements with Avigdor Liberman, Ayelet Shaked, and Gideon Sa'ar in the next government.

"I'm not naive, but I think it's possible to reach broad agreements on one issue that in my view is the main issue - when we say 'just not Bibi,' it's not Bibi the person, it's the whole worldview, it's an ideology. How do we guard the gatekeepers, how do we protect the state institutions and how do we continue to be a democracy that does not trample minorities/ There is no way we will go back to Bibi," Galon said in an interview with 103FM.

Addressing the fall of the current government, Galon said: "The public thought that the government fell because of its conduct, but it is because Bennett did not exercise control over his party - over Chikli, over Silman, over Orbach. The encouraging polls oblige me now to combine forces with all the elected members and set out, increase Meretz's power and call the leftists home."

On the possibility of running in a joint list with the Labor Party, she said: "I will support any unification move if it seems that one of the parties is in danger, I will not take a chance and will instead go for this move to save the bloc and prevent Netanyahu from getting 61 seats. I have already declared that this is not a dilemma for me."

"The representatives of the Arab public should also be treated as legitimate partners in the government. Even the Joint List. I do not rule out any partnership with a representative of the Arab citizens of Israel, I think that the delegitimization that is being done to the Arabs is simply intolerable. The Likud can jump on me. I really don't care what they say, and of course no Ben-Gvirs and Kahnists of any kind. Meretz and I are committed to ending the occupation and promoting a peace process - Ben-Gvir is doing exactly the opposite. Apparently this incitement is working, now that that he has split from Smotrich, suddenly Kahnism is raising its head. Therefore, I am ready for any unification in order not to return them to power," she concluded .