Israeli singer and songwriter Ishay Ribo performed at the Givah Ha'zehuba in Gush Etzion Wednesday night, in front of a crowd of around 2,000 people.

Ribo thanked the audience for supporting his work over the years, and reminded them that one of his first concerts ever was in the Gush Etzion community of Neve Daniel. Ribo also surprised his fans by performing a new song.

Also on Wednesday, as part of the festival, hundreds gathered in Gush Etzion for a tour of Solomon's Pools, with the permission and accompaniment of Israel's security forces.

On Thursday, Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne'eman commented: "Yesterday we opened the Gush Etzion summer festival and were proud to host Ishay Ribo who performed in front of a large and boisterous crowd. Ribo enjoyed the atmosphere in Gush Etzion and the locals, as well as those who came from outside the Gush for the show."

Ne'eman added: "There are still five days left in the festival, packed with amazing experiences, tours, activities, and concerts. We invite the general public from all over Israel to come and enjoy the events which Gush Etzion has to offer. From B+B guesthouses, culinary delights, tours in nature, visits to heritage sites, and much more, Gush Etzion is waiting for you!"