Ukrainian Parliament member Artem Serhiyovych Nahayevskyi has called on Breslov hasidim to come to Uman this fall, but asked them to "please not come early."

Many Breslov hasidim travel to Uman, Ukraine, for the holiday of Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year).

Nahayevskyi, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament's Servant of the People party, which is also Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's party, published a video clip translated to Hebrew, in which he said, "Dear Breslov hasidim: For 32 years, Ukraine has happily welcomed the tourism of hasidim in Ukraine in general and of Breslov hasidim in particular."

"During the pandemic, we were forced to close the borders because Ukraine was facing a severe global pandemic. This created certain difficulties in hasidim arriving for Rosh Hashanah. We needed to do this in order to protect the health of Ukraine's citizens.

"Now, we have a brutal and bloody war, but we are not closing our borders - so that you can come pray at the gravesite of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov. We respect your tradition. The Jewish New Year will arrive in another month and a half, and we are doing everything so that this event will succeed. We are increasing security and healthcare services."

Nahayevskyi added: "We understand that many are not planning to come at all, and that because of the war, we estimate, no more than around 10,000 people will come this year, and we can prepare for that. We are preparing so that everything will be organized, while taking curfew for emergency situations, in accordance with Ukraine law, into consideration [as well]."

"Please do not come early," he emphasized. "It complicates our task and will make preparations for Rosh Hashanah difficult. We are in close contact with the Breslov Union in Uman, the travel agents, and other organizations. As you understand, this time the preparations will be much more difficult, due to the current situation. We are waiting for detailed information regarding those who will be arriving, and lists which show the data and the places where they will pray and live over Rosh Hashanah in Uman, in order to ensure maximum security."

"In the name of Ukraine's parliament and residents, we ask the Jews of the world and Breslov hasidim to pray for the peace and victory of Ukraine," he concluded.

Earlier this year, Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Korniychu, said that this year there will be no visits to Uman, due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Due to the concern for the lives and well-being of visitors to Ukraine and in light of the blatant Russian war in our country, despite all efforts, we cannot guarantee the safety of pilgrims and we do not currently allow tourists and visitors to enter Ukraine," Ambassador Kornichu said at the time."

Israel's Ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, warned against the pilgrimage, saying, "Regardless of what Kyiv decides, this year I would recommend that all Israelis refrain from traveling to Ukraine." He added, "There are almost no Jews remaining in the areas which were conquered by Russia."