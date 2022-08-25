מעצר הערבים שתקפו בחורי ישיבה דוברות המשטרה

An indictment will be filed Thursday against three Arabs who attacked Jewish passersby out of nationalistic motives in Jerusalem's Old City earlier this month.

The three Arab suspects are all minors who live in the Old City, and they were arrested by Border Police officers immediately following the attack. The officers located the suspects with the help and guidance of police observers.

Two of the suspects were arrested immediately, while a third escaped the scene, changed his clothes, and continued to attack passersby until he was caught by police and arrested.

Following the end of the investigation and the consolidation of the evidence, a statement was submitted by the prosecutor against one of the suspects, and his arrest was extended until Thursday, in order to allow the Prosecutor's Office to file an indictment. The other two suspects were released to house arrest, and are also expected to be indicted on Thursday.

"The Jerusalem District police will continue to work determinedly and use all the tools and means available to it in order to arrest and bring to justice the violent criminals and lawbreakers who harm the public's welfare and safety," police said.