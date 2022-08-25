US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman on Wednesday met with Israeli National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata in Washington, D.C.

Spokesperson Ned Price said that during their meeting, the Deputy Secretary and the National Security Advisor "discussed the strength of the bilateral relationship and reflected on the success of the President’s recent trip to Israel."

"They also discussed shared global security challenges, including Iran, and the Deputy Secretary reiterated the Administration’s steadfast commitment to Israel’s security."

Price added that Sherman "underscored the importance of ensuring independent civil society organizations in the West Bank and Israel are able to continue their important work and emphasized the need for accountability in the tragic killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh."

"The Deputy Secretary reiterated the importance of Israelis and Palestinians enjoying equal measures of freedom, security, and prosperity, and reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to a two-state solution."

On Tuesday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan hosted Hulata at the White House to consult on a broad range of global issues and issues of mutual concern.

The White House said in a statement that, "Sullivan underscored President Biden’s steadfast commitment to preserve and strengthen Israel’s capability to deter its enemies and to defend itself by itself against any threat or combination of threats, including from Iran and Iranian-backed proxies; and our commitment to ensure Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon."