In a strange development in the story of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi’s DUI conviction in California, his smashed 2021 Porsche Carrera is allegedly now up for auction.

Pelosi crashed the luxury sports car while under the influence in May, leading to a DUI change for which he was sentenced to five days in jail.

Photos of the car and a listing were available on Wednesday on Copart.com, an auction site that described the Carrera 4S as having damage to its “side [and] undercarriage.”

The site said the retail value was approximately $170,000 and the car had only been driven 2,738 miles.

Pelosi’s vehicle identification number (VIN) was redacted in the police report and a vehicle history report on the VIN listed in the Porsche ad did not show the owner’s name, according to Fox News.

But the Carfax report on the Porsche documented a “severe” accident that occurred on May 28, the day of Pelosi’s DUI crash and added that the vehicle took on a “front or side impact” which caused its airbags to activate, and that it had to be towed away.

Photos from the police report and the auction listing show nearly identical damage to the car, raising the likelihood that it is the same vehicle.