The PLO and the Fatah movement sent an official congratulatory letter to the chairman of the Meretz party, Zehava Galon, News 12 reported.

The letter was written by Muhammad al-Madani, a senior member of the PLO and a member of Fatah. He serves as the chairman of the Palestinian Committee for Interaction with Israeli Society.

"In honor of my dear friend Ms. Zehava Galon, chairman of the Meretz party, and to all our dear friends, members of the Knesset and members of the party. On behalf of the Palestinian leadership, I send you our congratulations for your victory in the primaries," Al Madani wrote.

He added, "There is no doubt, Ms. Galon, that you will determine the basic lines of your party and resurrect it with the help and assistance of your party members. You moved us all in your victory speech by saying: 'The struggle for equality between Jews and Arabs is alive and well, and the struggle to end the occupation and for peace is alive and well, something that attests to the serious and courageous guidelines found in the Meretz platform. Wishing you strength and good luck."

Zehava Galon was elected last night (Tuesday) as the head of the Meretz party after defeating MK Yair Golan in the party primaries. Galon won 60% of the votes, while Golan won 40%.

MK Mossi Raz finished in first place in the primaries and ranked second on the list for the Knesset after Galon. MK Michal Rosin, MK Ali Salalha, MK Yair Golan, and MK Gabi Lasky were elected in that order.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz was relegated to seventh place, which is considered an unrealistic place in the upcoming Knesset elections. Of approximately 18,500 party members, 81% participated in the primaries.