שפיכת זבל בהר הבית ארגון "בידינו- למען הר הבית"

The Bayadenu (In Our Hands - Returning to the Temple Mount Foundation) organization revealed today the continuing desecration of the Temple Mount (also called Har Habayit). Two weeks after Tisha B'Av and the commemoration of the destruction of the Temples, the desecration continues to grow.

After Beyadenu revealed that antiquities and Temple Mount stones are being destroyed and thrown away in clear view, they now disclose a new and dangerous phenomenon -- garbage trucks are transporting garbage around the Temple Mount and disposing of it at the site which, according to Jewish tradition, is considered the holiest spot within the Temple Mount, the Ezra- the area in front of the Holy of Holies.

In a video recording taken this morning, a Waqf garbage truck is seen dumping the trash without any interference from law enforcement that should be offering protection of the holy site for the State of Israel.

Members of Bayadenu approached the Director General of the Antiquities Authority Eli Eskosido with the video. Eskosido turned to the police demanding that they act to protect the antiquities in the place, to no effect.

Tom Nisani, CEO Bayadenu, stated that: "After football games on the grounds of the Temple Mount and the desecration of antiquities from the Temple Mount, now comes another stage in turning the holy site into a playground for the Arabs. After recognizing that the Temple Mount has no true value in their eyes, the time has come for the State of Israel to start enforcing its sovereignty in the holiest place in the world and decide if it wants to own Har Habayit. The dumping of waste at the holiest site in the world is a painful and bizarre spectacle. Shame and disgrace to the Jewish people."