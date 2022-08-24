A Jewish man was slapped in a random attack in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn on Monday, ABC7 reported.

The brazen assault came on the same day that the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force was investigating two other hate crimes against Jewish residents of Brooklyn.

Police said that a 27-year old visibly Jewish man was walking down a Williamsburg street at 4:30 p.m. on Monday. He was accosted by an unknown assailant, said to be in his 30s, who walked up to him and slapped him on the left side of the face. The attacker did not say anything, and fled.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force was brought in to investigate.

The suspect was captured on surveillance footage which police are hopeful will lead to his identification and arrest.

According to the NYPD, there were 15 reported antisemitic attacks in July, a 114 percent increase over July 2021.