IDF and Israel Police forces on Tuesday thwarted a weapon smuggling attempt adjacent to the Dead Sea.

While on duty, IDF observation soldiers spotted four suspects attempting to smuggle weapons adjacent to the Dead Sea.

IDF soldiers and Israel Police “Magen” Unit forces were thereafter dispatched to the scene and confiscated three M-16 assault rifles and three handguns worth approximately 400,000 shekels ($122,051).

"Security forces will continue in the ongoing effort to thwart smugglings and to ensure the security of the State of Israel," the IDF said in a statement.

The arrest echoes a similar incident earlier this summer, when IDF observation soldiers spotted two suspects approaching Israeli territory along the Jordanian border adjacent to the Dead Sea. Following searches in the area, two suspects were apprehended by security forces and found to be carrying a bag with four handguns, three M-16 rifles and ammunition.