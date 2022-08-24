MK Itamar Ben Gvir, chairman of the Otzma Yehudit party, believes that it is better for the right-wing bloc for his party and MK Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism party to run separately in the November elections.

"Otzma Yehudit running alone, and Smotrich running together with [former Yamina MK Amichai] Chikli, on his own, will better maximize the right-wing votes," Ben Gvir said in an interview with Israel Hayom.

Ben Gvir's statements follow efforts to bring his party, Smotrich's, and Amichi Chikli into a technical bloc, so as to avoid one or more of them failing to pass the electoral threshold.

Though Ben Gvir did not close the door on negotiations entirely, he believes that both parties will pass the electoral threshold and be able to reach new audiences who would not have voted for a united party, thereby adding seats to the right-wing bloc.

On Tuesday, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "We all have one task - to establish a strong and stable national government for the next four years. To accomplish this we must first do one thing - unite our forces, and not divide them."

He added, "I call on 'Religious Zionism' and 'Otzma Yehudit' to run together in the elections. Risks must not be taken. Only a joint run will ensure that the two parties will definitely pass the electoral threshold. Only a joint run will ensure a government without the Joint [Arab] List. This is the time for unity."

Responding to Netanyahu's statements, Smotrich said, "I heard the words of the former - and hopefully future - Prime Minister Bernjamin Netanyahu and I agree with him and call on my friend Itamar - let's sit down tomorrow with the real goal of promoting a joint run for the victory of the right in the elections."

Ben Gvir responded, "Mister Past and Future Prime Minister. You know, personally, how much we pursued Smotrich for a month and a half, for the purpose of equal unity. We set meetings which Smotrich canceled, others turned out to be empty. We tried in every way until we understood that there is no partner. Bezalel is interested in Chikli and is negotiating with him. We respect his decision and we will do everything to maximize the right-wing votes."