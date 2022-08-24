The dispute between Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Prime Minister Yair Lapid regarding the correct solution to the crisis in the education system that is threatening the start of the school year is intensifying.

The dispute began when Lapid spoke with the Secretary General of the Teachers' Union, Yaffa Ben David, and conveyed to her a message that it is important for the government to solve the crisis and make some concessions to the teachers.

Liberman was angered by the move and claimed that it would make Ben David toughen her stance.

During the day on Tuesday, Liberman met Ben David. During their conversation, the parties clarified the importance of signing a fair wage agreement and starting the school year as scheduled on September 1.

Liberman later tweeted, in a hint at the Prime Minister, "During the day I heard different interpretations, and therefore it is important for me to clarify: I have no intention of resigning - on the contrary - I intend to continue to fight any political interference during the negotiations between the Ministry of Finance and the Teachers' Union."

"If someone wants to force a political decision on the professional level - he will have to fire the Minister of Finance first," Liberman concluded.