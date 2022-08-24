US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Tuesday issued a statement in response to statements by Biden administration officials that they are prepared to accept Iran’s terms for entering a new nuclear deal.

“A year ago, Joe Biden gave Afghanistan to the Taliban. Now he intends to give a nuclear arsenal to Iran. The details of this deal are only now emerging, but we already know they will be catastrophic to the national security of America and our allies, and to the safety of Americans,” said Cruz.

“The Iranian regime right now is trying to hunt down and murder former American officials and dissidents on American soil. This deal will quickly flood the regime with hundreds of billions of dollars, and soon afterwards the deal will be worth trillions. It will dismantle sanctions on the Iranian economy, which is controlled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and provides the IRGC with the resources it needs to export its terrorism globally,” he added.

“Meanwhile, the Iranian regime violated the last nuclear deal, violated their most fundamental nuclear obligations beyond the deal, and violated international norms against nuclear proliferation. This deal will excuse Iran from that previous cheating, while enabling it to continue into the future. It repeats the inexplicable folly of the previous nuclear deal by legalizing the regime's nuclear program, which had previously been prohibited by multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions. According to the deal, using waivers the Biden administration has already been providing, Russia and Putin can now help build up Iran's nuclear program. It will eventually be used to develop nuclear weapons that will inflict destruction on America and our allies. When the Ayatollah chants ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel,’ he means it.”

“Thousands of people will die because of the Iranian terrorism enabled by this deal. Tens of millions may die because of the nuclear arsenal it will provide to the Ayatollah,” warned Cruz.

“I intend to systematically fight the implementation of this catastrophic deal, and will work with my colleagues to ensure that it is blocked and eventually reversed in January 2025,” he stated.