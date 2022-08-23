A foreign church is currently constructing a two-story structure on a 500-meter plot approximately 150 meters away from the Mercy Gate outside Jerusalem's old city, without having the required permits.

Although the local board chairman, who is charged with enforcing the building and planning laws, Eliezer Raochenberg, has received information about the work, the project is continuing unhindered.

Sources have told Israel National News that the building that is being built by the church is a religious ceremonial building. The church has classified the project as a funeral home, but it is being built like a convention hall for pilgrims.

המבנה של הכנסיה בירושלים סיעת מאוחדים

"I support enforcing law and order. But when the enforcement is selective or when the enforcement against Jews is tighter when compared to that against other religions, I draw the line," Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Aryeh King wrote in a post about the project.

King continued: "If the Jerusalem municipality opened proceedings against you because you built an addition, closed off a balcony, added a floor, or added a window or a back door, without a permit from the local building and planning board, I as deputy mayor will come to your defense.

"I will be happy to come to any hearing in local court and testify that the municipality is guilty of discrimination. Everyone in city hall knows that, and they won't take such measures as adding five square meters. I filmed the video, and I'm available to testify at any time. Jews in Jerusalem are not second-class citizens."

The Jerusalem Municipality said in response: "A building was built in the complex in question after receiving lawful building permits."

Aryeh King's said in response to the municipality's comment: "Unfortunately the municipality source that commented to Israel National News is purposefully lying. The construction at the site does not match any valid permit and it's best that whoever commented wouldn't have commented and lied."