A 15-year-old boy fell from a great height during a hike in Nahal Zavitan in the Golan Heights Tuesday.

A complex rescue operation was required to extract the teen from where he had fallen. He was rescued in moderate condition.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics with the assistance of the Golan Rescue Unit gave him initial medical treatment and evacuated him to Poria Hospital with injuries to his limbs. He underwent surgery at the hospital.

Assaf Perlman, an MDA paramedic who also serves as a rescuer in the Golan rescue unit, said: "I drove the special MDA ATV all the way to the Yehudia nature reserve and from there we continued on foot with all the appropriate medical equipment until we reached the boy who was conscious and suffering from injuries on his limbs."

"I gave him medical treatment that included giving painkillers and splints and using the stretcher we rescued him up the stream by walking carefully until we got back to the ATV," he said. "We tied the stretcher to the special device in the back of the ATV and transferred him to the MDA ambulance which continued the medical treatment and evacuated the boy to the hospital when his condition was moderate and stable."