Bennett in last-minute appeal to Biden: Don't sign Iran deal

Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett publicly called on the Biden Administration not to sign a new nuclear agreement with Iran amidst reports that the sides are close to reaching a final agreement.

"I call on President Biden and the American administration, even at this moment, the 12th hour, to refrain from signing the agreement with Iran. This agreement will pour about a quarter of a trillion dollars into the coffers of the Iranian terrorist regime and its regional arms, and will allow Iran to develop, install and operate centrifuges almost without limit, in only about two years," Bennett said.

"For a year, even when it seemed imminent, we managed to convince our friends in the White House to avoid giving in to Iranian demands, and I hope that this will be the case now as well," he added.

"One way or another, the State of Israel is not a party to the agreement, is not bound by any limitation by virtue of the agreement being forged, and will use all means at its disposal to prevent progress in the Iranian nuclear program," the Alternate Prime Minister concluded.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Monday expressed some optimism about the prospects of salvaging the Iran nuclear deal.

“A deal is closer now than it was two weeks ago, but the outcome of these ongoing discussions still remains uncertain as gaps do remain,” Ned Price said at a State Department briefing, according to CNN.

A senior US official on Monday told Reuters that Iran has dropped some of its key demands to renew the nuclear agreement.

According to Reuters, one of the dropped emands was that international inspectors close some probes of Iran's nuclear program.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official told the news site that Iran "came back last week and basically dropped the main hang-ups to a deal."

"We think they have finally crossed the Rubicon and moved toward possibly getting back into the deal on terms that [US] President Biden can accept. If we are closer today, it's because Iran has moved. They conceded on issues that they have been holding onto from the beginning."