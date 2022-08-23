Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday that his government will create a special office to combat Russian disinformation and propaganda.

According to CTV News, Canada is also increasing its sanctions to 62 further Russian citizens and Russian drone manufacturer Concern Avtomatika.

Trudeau announced at a Tuesday summit that $3.85 million will be earmarked for Ukraine operations, some of which will be used for countering Russian disinformation.

The prime minister spoke remotely from Toronto where he was meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who also promised additional funds to aid Ukraine.

The two leaders shot back at Russian allegations that Western countries were to blame for rising world food prices, saying that the charge was an example of why the disinformation office was needed.

"When the Russian regime blames sanctions for the food crisis around the world, they're engaging in disinformation," Trudeau said.

"We need to continue fighting Russian disinformation. That's why Canada will create a dedicated team to help increase our capacity to monitor and detect Russian and other state sponsored disinformation."