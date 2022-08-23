Ahead of a Tuesday meeting between United Torah Judaism's (UTJ) Degel Hatorah and Agudat Yisrael factions, former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Agudat Yisrael's MK Meir Porush in his office.

According to a report by journalist Yisrael Cohen, who published footage of the meeting on his personal Twitter page, the two discussed attempting to prevent UTJ from splitting into its component factions ahead of the upcoming elections.

"The two spoke about the great danger inherent in splits within the right-wing bloc, and ways to prevent it," Cohen reported.

Tuesday's meeting between Degel Hatorah and Agudat Yisrael will discuss the option of running together, after a week of mutual threats to join with other groups not currently represented in UTJ.

Agudat Yisrael will be represented by Porush and the party's Secretary General Hanoch Zeibert, while Degel Hatorah will be represented by its Secretary General Moshe Schiffman and MK Uri Maklev.