The most dramatic moment is at about 22 seconds into the video.

A luxurious yacht with four passengers and five crew got into trouble while sailing from Gallipoli to Milazzo off the southern coast of Italy in the Mediterranean Sea.

Unexpected worsening weather conditions apparently caused the trouble and also prevented tug boats from being able to pull the 40-meter yacht to safe harbor. The boat was built in Italy in 2007 and was privately owned.

The Italian coastguard rescued everyone on board but the vessel sank completely.

An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause behind the sinking.