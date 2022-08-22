Two people were injured, one seriously and one lightly, in a collision between a shuttle bus and a 'transit' vehicle at Ben Gurion Airport Monday.

The bus driver, (52) who was slightly injured was taken to a hospital for treatment and the other injured woman, the driver of the transit vehicle, (about 50), was taken to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer in serious and unstable condition.

The collision occurred on a service road between Terminals 1 and 3. The Israel Airports Authority has said that "the accident does not interfere with the operations of the airport or the flight schedule".

The injured were treated by the airport's medical staff along with medics and paramedics from Magen David Adom (MDA).