Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke today with President of France Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders discussed the Iranian nuclear issue at length.

The Prime Minister reiterated Israel’s opposition to a return to the agreement as well as the need for a clear and unequivocal message that there will be no additional concessions to the Iranians.

Prime Minister Lapid emphasized that the Iranians are continuing to conduct negotiations on an offer which was presented as “take it or leave it.” The Prime Minister also warned that in that offer, there are new elements that go beyond the limits of the original JCPOA, and that it will pave the way for significant investment to flow into Iran’s terrorist network and to strengthening the Iranian military.

French President Macron emphasized his commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.