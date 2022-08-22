A bull on Monday morning succeeded in entering Bank Leumi offices located in the northern industrial area of Lod.

Prior to entering the bank, the bull had attempted to gore vehicles in the building's parking lot.

After the bull went wild for around half an hour, its owner and a veterinarian arrived at the scene and gained control of it, removing the animal from the scene.

In a statement, Bank Leumi said, "During the early morning hours a bull entered one of the buildings of Bank Leumi's offices in Lod. It was caught and led outside the premises. At the same time, the incident was reported to the local authority and the veterinary service in the city, so that they could handle the event."

"No one was injured and no damage was caused."