In an interview with 103FM Radio, Merom Schiff, chairman of the NGO, the National Parents' Union, discusses the difficult negotiations between the teachers and the Finance Ministry that, if not successful, may prevent the opening of the new school year in September.

He has previously claimed that the fact that schools will not begin on September 1 is an indication of the "bankrupt educational system."

"If someone thinks that they will threaten us with strikes just to get a few more shekels without reaching a good agreement, then let them know that we are interested in a good agreement. Don't threaten us. A strike is not something that scares us. We prefer a strike to a bad agreement,'" Schiff said.

He said that he spoke with Prime Minister Yair Lapid on the subject: "The Prime Minister is definitely troubled by the issue. It is important to him that children start their studies on September 1st. I do not doubt that he will make every effort to see that the parties reach agreements and understandings. It is of enormous importance to him that the children are in the education systems."

According to Schiff, "What is important to us parents is that we have a good education system. The education system today is not good, and the time has come to reach an agreement that facilitates improvements. That is what is important. In this agreement, teachers must be given an adequate salary, the veteran teachers as well as entrance-level teachers. In addition, there must be elements in the salary agreement that promote excellence, that reward excellence, that make it possible to fire an ineffective teacher, and that allow for personal contracts."