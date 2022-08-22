Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid is expected to participate on Saturday evening in an event to mark the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the "Israel Gay Youth" organization, thus becoming the first Prime Minister in office to participate in an official LGBT event.

In the LGBT organizations, Prime Minister Lapid's participation in the LGBT event is considered nothing less than historic. "This is how history is made, in action," said the organization's CEO Ofer Neuman on Ynet.

Neuman added: "Prime Minister Lapid's arrival at an event that symbolizes equality, inclusion, pride, and security for everyone, is a step that will reverberate into the homes of every family in Israel, into every dark closet in which a boy or girl hides today, and into the hearts of many in the gay community in Israel and around the world."

The Israel Gay Youth organization was founded in 2002. According to their website, there are 120 support groups around the country, 4000 participants, 400 group facilitators, 14 youth clubs, four apartments for those doing national service (in lieu of army service), and a digital hotline that is open 24/7.

This is not the first time Lapid will participate in a Gay Parade in Israel. He most recently marched in the Parade in June 2022, then as Foreign Minister. He says, "We need to do more for the pride community."