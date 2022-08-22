CNN anchor Jim Acosta on Sunday clashed with former acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf over his claims of election fraud.

Acosta pushed Wolf, who served under former President Donald Trump, to say whether President Joe Biden justly won the last election.

“Who won the 2020 election?” Acosta asked after Wolf expressed concern over voter fraud and irregularities.

“Obviously Joe Biden is president,” Wolf responded.

Acosta then fired back, “No, no, no. Do you believe that he won that election fair and square?”

Wolf replied, “Joe Biden is president,” before adding that did not have all of the evidence needed to conclude that Biden’s victory was legitimate.

“There are a number of irregularities, illegalities and fraud,” Wolf said, to which Acosta fired back, “Not enough to alter the outcome of the election.”

Acosta then accused Wolf of undermining democracy and leading Americans down a “path of lies.”

“It sounds like you’ve watched one too many conspiracy theories on the 2020 election,” Acosta concluded.

Acosta is known for his constant clashes with the Trump White House.

Shortly after Trump was elected president, he and Acosta got into a shouting match when Acosta insisted on asking Trump a question after Trump dismissed a CNN report on Russian hackers having sensitive information about him.

Acosta kept insisting on asking his question, and Trump told him, “Don’t be rude”, before concluding with, “You are fake news.”

In 2018, the White House revoked Acosta’s press credentials following his fiery exchange with Trump during a press conference.

Acosta questioned Trump about his characterization of a migrant caravan making its way to the US border from Mexico as “an invasion.”

Acosta continued to press Trump, despite Trump’s demand that he "put down the mic," before a White House official finally took the microphone away from him.

Trump then scolded Acosta, calling him a “rude, terrible person" and adding, “CNN should be ashamed of itself having you work for them. You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn’t be working for CNN.”

Hours later, the White House announced that it had suspended Acosta's credentials due to the fact that Acosta become physical with a young female intern as he tried to ask Trump a question during the news conference.

CNN, in turn, filed a lawsuit against the White House, arguing that the revocation of Acosta’s press pass violates their First and Fifth Amendment rights.

In December of 2020, Acosta accused then-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany of spreading false information.

After McEnany criticized the media over their coverage — or lack thereof — of certain stories, including involving Rep. Eric Swalwell and Biden’s son Hunter, Acosta replied, “Kayleigh, isn’t it hypocritical for you to accuse others of disinformation when you spread it every day?”

McEnany did not reply and walked out of the room.