Out of fear of a split between the factions of the haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has published a rare op-ed in the haredi newspaper Merkaz Ha'inyanim, calling for haredi Judaism to stay united.

Under the headline "Our strength is in our unity", Netanyahu writes, "The nation of Israel's strength as a nation is in its interpersonal relationships. The nation of Israel wins when it's united."

According to the front page article, "We need to learn from that in our time too, when enemies, both from within and from the outside, come to hurt us."

Netanyahu also calls on yeshiva students and says, "From the honorable platform which this newspaper is, I call the yeshiva students, sages, who will soon renew their studies, the people of Israel are proud of you and your studies, continue to be united, we are all brothers."

The former Prime Minister concludes his article by writing, "Throughout my life, I fought, and I am still fighting, to ensure that those that want to destroy us, fail. We must continue to be united so we can continue protecting the nation of Israel and the land of Israel."

Netanyahu's op-ed comes on the heels of discussions surrounding a split between the Degel HaTorah and Agudat Yisrael factions that make up UTJ, the party that represents the Ashkenazi (Jews of European descent) haredi community. A split in UTJ can considerably weaken the former Prime Minister's right-wing bloc.