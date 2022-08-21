Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman spoke against government ministers who called on Prime Minister Lapid to intervene in negotiations between the Finance Ministry with the teachers union.

"I heard my colleagues in the government calling on the prime minister to intervene in the negotiations with the teachers, the only one who will manage the negotiations is the person in charge of the salary in the Finance Ministry. We need neither observers nor kashrut supervisors," Liberman said.

The Israel Teachers Union on Saturday night said that negotiations with the Finance Ministry will restart today at 12:30p.m., after progress stalled towards the end of last week.

Among the demands of the teachers union are a change to the matriculation reform; approval of a second day off each week in addition to Friday, as part of the move to a five-day school week; five hours of "paperwork time" at home, instead of in the teachers' room, as part of the transition to a five-day work week; and negotiations on salaries, which they are willing to wait for until an agreement is signed with the Israel Teachers Union.

The teachers union has threatened that Israeli high schools may not start the school year as scheduled on September 1 if not agreement is reached.