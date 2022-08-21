MK Simcha Rotman (Religious Zionism party condemned the call by Balad party chairman MK Sami Abou Shahadeh to change the Israeli flag, the national anthem and cancel the Law of Return.

"Section 7A of the Knesset's Basic Law means that he cannot be an MK," Rotman told Reshet Bet, "Whoever says that the flag and the Law of Return do not suit him, and calls the Jewish state project 'racist,' does not want a Jewish state. A person should not be put in jail for this, but he cannot be a member of the Knesset."

According to him, "I do not intend to file a disqualification motion against Abou Shahada. The problem is not him, the problem is the judges of the Supreme Court, who time and time again have seen statements, explicit support for terrorism, the denial of the existence of the state - and each time they said it was perfectly fine."

Abou Shahada earlier called for the abolition of Israel's flag, national anthem, and Law of Return. "We need to make a serious change in the racist structure that discriminates in favor of the Jews and build a better democratic model,"

He was also asked if he condemned last night's shooting attack on a bus in Ofra and claimed in response that "the occupation leads to violence."

"I think the occupation has a lot of victims and the way to end all this violence is to end the occupation," the MK explained in an interview with Kan Bet and added, "I think there should be a clear political project that leads to the end of the occupation and the end of Jewish supremacy and the end of racism, this is a democratic project."