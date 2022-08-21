In a First, The New York Times finally admits that a migrant crisis is at hand.

Most Americans have a soft spot for immigrants. But not for this kind that keep crossing our border from Mexico.

That’s because these people, from all over Latin America, and in fact from all over the world... they do not wait in line.

Something about that turns people off. Especially affronted are individuals who came here legally, which meant sweating out the years until the proper papers came through.

Like your parents/grandparents and mine, in many cases, Holocaust Survivors.

Finally here, it is doubtful that they were greeted by FDR or the mayor of New York City, and then given free housing at luxury hotels on and off Broadway.

Perhaps steak, caviar, lobster, the key to the liquor cabinet – why not? Why yes, if you are an illegal migrant.

Today’s NYC mayor, Eric Adams, runs a sanctuary city, and he loves those trespassers.

He loves them enough to indeed put them up at the finest hotels…and then providing for them food, clothing, jobs, free medical services etc.; hospitality unavailable to true New Yorkers.

But there’s a catch.

He’s fine with 25, 50, maybe 100. After that it’s too much, and he’s furious. He wants the influx stopped. (Some 6,000 are already here in NYC; info being withheld from the public.)

He is especially furious not at Joe Biden, who opened the border, no, his gripe is against the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott.

Texas, New Mexico, California, and Arizona are the four states that border Mexico, and all of them are in the midst of a migrant invasion.

The numbers are staggering and historic. There has never been anything like this. Mostly single, able-bodied men are walking in at a rate of 20,000 per month.

But there is no way to keep an exact tabulation, because they keep coming, and the border patrol troopers assigned to manage the flow are overwhelmed.

It is estimated that since Biden took office, some two million have slipped through, some perhaps into your neighborhood. The number is likely much higher.

They are being federally dispersed throughout the country.

Among them are the good, but also the bad and the ugly. Drug smugglers, human traffickers, rapists, murderers, plus, Islamic terrorists, some of whom have been stopped.

How many got through?

Nobody knows. Biden doesn’t know. Biden doesn’t care.

He cares to the extent that these illegal migrants today, will be reliable Democrat voters tomorrow.

They are already being given ID cards, a form of instant citizenship. No need for them to wait the customary five years as it is with legal immigrants.

The Networks know the situation, but as they keep the Hunter Biden scandal under wraps, so this.

A sure way to manage the population, is to manage the news.

THIS JUST IN: Finally, as of moments ago, The New York Times has finally taken notice, and is not happy. Top story, front page, runs like this: “A Migrant Wave Tests New York City’s Identity as A Global Sanctuary.” The sub-headline goes on to say: “The city’s economy and vibrancy rely on immigrants, but an influx of new arrivals has further strained its social safety net.”

From the Times, this is a Scream! The paper goes on to blame Texas governor Greg Abbott, certainly not Biden. Never Biden.

Gov. Abbott’s plan all along was to share with NYC his state’s misery. Now, he’s got their attention as part of an information blitz for the entire country.

So NYC Mayor Adams is furious at Texas Governor Abbott because Abbott has been shipping in busloads of these illegals to give New Yorkers a taste of what it’s like for Texas.

For Texas, the illegals number in the thousands per day. Surely New York City can handle a few dozen busload by busload.

Sanctuary cities, sure, until the illegal migrants come home to roost.

Philly mayor Jim Kenney was once seen doing a jig when his town was officially declared a sanctuary city.

Lately, he is so fed up with what he’s wrought, he wants to quit his job as mayor, and he has not been seen dancing.

NYC Mayor Adams, he too has not been dancing much since being swamped with illegal migrants.

All things considered, and as noted earlier, America and Israel are the world’s two powerhouses for the sake of preserving liberty.

Israel keeps proving that it is up to the task.

But can America survive Biden and his leftist acolytes? Or has too much damage already been done?

Trouble is, America down means communist China up as the world’s central power.

Without America as the colossus for freedom, Western Judeo/Christian values are at risk.

So those cheering America’s decline and fall, careful what you wish for.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com

