תיעוד: ערבי יידה אבנים לעבר שוטרים ובית מגורים בסילוואן דוברות המשטרה

Investigators from the Shalom police station in the Jerusalem district have completed the investigation of an Arab suspect from eastern Jerusalem after he was identified throwing stones at police forces and a building in the Silwan neighborhood a few days ago.

Police arrested the suspect in the stone-throwing attack following assistance from investigators from the station.

Prosecutors are expected to file an indictment against the suspect later today.