Overnight, security forces demolished buildings in the new settlement of Ma'ale Yonatan, which was established by the Nachala Movement in Samaria several weeks ago.

Nachala chairwoman Daniella Weiss reacted to the demolitions: "Benny Gantz is carrying out a destructive left-wing policy. The mask has come off Benny Gantz's face. The Defense Minister is concentrating on destroying Jewish homes instead of capturing terrorists who are endangering travelers on the roads of Judea and Samaria during these hours" of the night.

"Directing security forces in the dead of night to destroy Jewish homes instead of concentrating on eliminating the killer squads that endanger passengers during these hours, is crossing a red line on the part of the Defense Minister," Weiss added.

According to her, "The vast majority of the public in Israel is against the discriminatory policy that Gantz applies against Jews. This policy causes the Arabs to raise their heads and endanger Jewish lives."

Three weeks ago, members of the left-wing organization 'Looking the Occupation in the Eye' carried out activities in the area on Shabbat to destroy buildings in the area and damaged the fence of a local farmer.

The organization boasted on social media following the vandalism: "A pirate fence, a fence that denied access to water/pasture to anyone who was not Jewish. Was there a fence?! Early in the morning on Shabbat, nature was set free."