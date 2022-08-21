The daughter of a close ally to Russia's President Vladimir Putin has reportedly been killed near Moscow, the BBC reported on Saturday.

According to local media, Darya Dugin died after her car exploded in flames while she was travelling home.

It is not clear if her father, Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin who is known as "Putin's brain," was the intended target of an attack.

Dugin is a prominent ultra-nationalist ideologue who is believed to be close to the Russian president.

According to Russian media outlet 112, the two were due to travel back from an event on Saturday evening in the same car before Dugin made a decision to travel separately from his daughter at the last minute.

Unverified footage posted on Telegram appears to show Dugin watching in shock as emergency services arrive at the scene of the burning wreck of a vehicle.

An unnamed law enforcement official confirmed to RIA news agency that a car had caught fire on a highway in the Moscow region's Odintsovo district, but provided no further details.

There has been no official confirmation of the incident from Russian authorities.

Aleksandr Dugin does not hold an official position in the Russian government, but is is a close ally of the Russian president and has even been branded "Putin's Rasputin".

The philosopher's daughter, Darya Dugin, was herself a prominent journalist and commentator who supported the Russian invasion, according to the BBC.

Earlier this year, she was sanctioned by UK authorities who accused the 29-year-old of contributing to online "disinformation" in relation to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.