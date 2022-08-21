Yair Golan and Zehava Galon, who are running for the leadership of the Meretz party, debated each other on Channel 12 News on Saturday night ahead of the elections for the leadership of the party.

"The real fight is against the corrupt right. The fight is between worldviews, I have nothing against her," Golan pointed out. "I will be loyal to Meretz's way even if Zehava wins, all Meretz voters should pay attention to this, I am committed to the way and to be here, For a long marathon. We will fight so that the corrupt and extreme right does not lead the country."

Galon attacked him and said, "What I forgot, Yair Golan hasn't learned yet" and added, "The polls show that I am bringing the leftists home, we don't see them going to the Golan."

"What Golan is proposing is not Meretz. We are not talking about separation from the Palestinians, we are talking about preserving human rights and national equality for the Palestinians. The Israeli concept and values ​​are not esoteric, as Yair Golan claims," she stated.