After a May incident of antisemitism, a school board in suburban Cleveland, Ohio has adopted a diversity pledge to be added to their athletic code of conduct.

The Orange City School Board of Education said it acted to ensure that the incident, in which a player during a lacrosse game had a swastika drawn on his calf and a parent used an antisemitic slur, did not reoccur, according to the Cleveland Jewish News.

“After the spring lacrosse incident, our board and our administration spoke about creating a diversity pledge,” Scott Bilsky told the Cleveland Jewish News. “We wanted to do everything in our power to ensure something like this never happens again at any school event.”

The district said at an August 8 school board meeting that it would instruct that the pledge be read out loud before every varsity home game as part of the Ohio High School Athletic Association and Chagrin Valley Conference protocols during pregame statement introducing the players and referees.

The pledge will only be read out at varsity games for now, but the board has future plants to create a handbook and protocols for middle schools.

