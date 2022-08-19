Yesterday (Thursday) the Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit specializing in training working dogs, held a special exhibition for campers from the special needs support organization Siach Sod at the Bnei Akiva facility in Meron.

The campers offered up an emotional prayer that Avraham Moshe Kleinerman, a 16-year-old boy from Modi'in Ilit, be found soon, and gave their blessing to the IDU volunteers that they should merit to be the ones to return him home.



Avraham Moshe Kleinerman vanished in the Meron area more than 145 days ago. The IDU has been coordinating search efforts to find him throughout the Mt. Meron area ever since, in cooperation with numerous official services and hundreds of volunteers.

Recently, Defence Minister Benny Gantz authorized the IDF to join the search and directed that military personnel and resources be directed to finding and returning the lost boy to his family. The Israel Police have made several arrests in connection with the disappearance. All but one of the suspects were later released with no restrictive conditions. Details of the investigation have been sealed by court order as an investigation of a nationalist crime.

IDU director Yekuiel Ben-Ya'akov commented: "I was moved to tears by the sincere concern and interest of the campers in the state of the search that the IDU is conducting to find Moise Kleinerman. I hope that the prayer received from the mouths of these pure souls will reach the gates of heaven to bring success and let us reach the boy soon. We came with the idea of ​​making them happy, supporting and encouraging these special children, and we ourselves left strengthened."