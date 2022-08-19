Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke Friday with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of the Republic of Türkiye, following the announcement that the two nations will resume full diplomatic relations.

The two leaders spoke about the restoration of relations between their countries, as well as the return of both nations' ambassadors and consuls general, and the resumption of Israeli flights to Türkiye.

The two presidents welcomed the development and expressed their hopes for the progress of relations in all fields.

President Erdoğan thanked President Herzog for his significant efforts to promote Israeli-Turkish relations since he entered office and positively noted his recent phone call with Israeli interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday.

The two also discussed bilateral issues, and President Herzog thanked President Erdoğan for his critical contribution to the agreement for the export of wheat from Ukraine and for his recent meetings with the Presidents of Russia and Ukraine.