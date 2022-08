The Torah portion of parashat Eikev features some of the most beautiful praises of the Land of Israel, and this week’s Jerusalem Lights podcast takes a look at the skewed and hypocritical media coverage of events in Israel, as seen against the backdrop of the Land’s inherent sanctity and spiritual beauty.

Plus: Is belief in reincarnation found in Torah? Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman respond to a listener’s question with a profound discussion on this compelling aspect of Torah knowledge.