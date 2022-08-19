IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shabak), and Israel Border Police forces on Thursday night conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, including the towns of Tamun and Tubas.

There, the forces apprehended five suspects suspected of involvement and planning terror attacks against Innocent civilians.

While operating in the village of Tubas, several suspects hurled Molotov cocktails and opened fire at IDF troops, who responded with fire back. Hits were identified.

In addition, during the activity in the village of Tamun, a violent riot instigated, including several suspects.

IDF and Shabak troops also operated in the village Hizma, apprehending two terror suspects.

No IDF injuries were reported.

The suspects were transferred to security forces for further processing.